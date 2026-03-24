There is absolutely no LPG shortage, Telangana govt assures citizens

Hyderabad: Customers are forming long queues at liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) agencies even as the Telangana government has stated that there is “absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel or domestic gas” anywhere in the state.

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Telangana, on Tuesday, March 24, said the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and self-sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

Recent reports of long queues and temporary “No Stock” boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fueled by false rumors. Often, artificial scarcity is created when citizens rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, despite adequate fuel available at the depots, the department said.

Recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers. This is solely an internal administrative measure and has nothing to do with a lack of supplies, it added.

To manage the situation and ensure equitable distribution, the central and state governments, in close coordination with OMCs and the police department, are actively monitoring fuel outlets. Strict action will be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel, engaging in black-marketing or illegally diverting domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use, the government agency said.

Also Read No shortage of fuel or LPG in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Sajjanar

The government has appealed to all citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying. They advised the public to trust official communications and refrain from believing or forwarding unverified rumors on social media.

For any queries or to report irregularities, citizens can contact the Civil Supplies toll-free helpline at 1967, a release by the Civil Supplies Department said.