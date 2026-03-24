Telangana gets over 51,000 new LPG connections under PMUY in 11 months: Centre

Hyderabad: The Government of India has provided 51,112 new LPG connections in Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) over the past 11 months, Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 23.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MP R Krishnaiah, the minister stated that the number of connections distributed during this period is higher than in any of the previous four years.

The PMUY scheme aims to provide free LPG connections to women from economically weaker households, helping reduce dependence on traditional fuels such as firewood and improving health and environmental outcomes.

Criticism of the PMUY scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has drawn criticism from several researchers, auditors, and policy experts over its long-term effectiveness.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its audit reports, highlighted low refill rates among Ujjwala beneficiaries, raising concerns about sustained usage.

Energy policy experts from organisations such as the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) have also noted that while PMUY has improved access, economic constraints and fuel prices limit regular usage, especially among low-income households.

Gas shortage: BRS demands urgent discussion in Telangana Assembly, Council

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislative party on Tuesday, March 24,has demanded that an immediate discussion be held in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council over the ongoing cooking gas shortage in the state.

The party said it had submitted adjournment motions seeking to take up the issue urgently, as the shortage is severely affecting common people, small traders, and several institutions.

BRS leaders said that due to the lack of timely gas supply, households are facing difficulties in cooking, while small businesses and hotel operators are struggling to continue their operations.

They added that old age homes, hostels, and similar welfare institutions are also finding it difficult to prepare food for residents.

BRS urges Centre, state to act fast

The party urged both the central and state governments to take immediate steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders. It said the situation demands urgent intervention to prevent further hardship to the public.

BRS also stressed that the issue should be discussed without delay in the legislature and called for accountability in the gas distribution system.



