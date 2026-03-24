No shortage of fuel or LPG in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday said there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in the city.

Sajjanar in a post on ‘X’ said adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city.

“Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption,” he said.

There is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in #Hyderabad. Adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city. Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption.



Hyderabad… — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) March 24, 2026

Hyderabad City Police is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all departments concerned, the Commissioner said.

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Police further urged everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure normalcy is maintained.