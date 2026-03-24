BRS protests LPG shortage in Hyderabad, seeks urgent discussion in legislature.

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) staged a protest at Gun Park in Hyderabad highlighting the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders in the state.

Holding placards shaped like gas cylinders, the legislators raised slogans against both the central and state governments, accusing them of failing to address the issue.

KTR slams Centre, state over gas shortage

Speaking at the protest, KTR said that people are facing severe difficulties due to the shortage of cooking gas, particularly in the wake of ongoing global disruptions. He alleged that while the Centre claims there is no shortage, the ground reality tells a different story.

“People are struggling due to LPG scarcity. The Centre says there is no shortage, but at the field level, supply is clearly insufficient,” KTR said. He added that the state government, on the other hand, is shifting responsibility to the Centre, stating that the petroleum sector is under central control.

KTR also expressed concern over reports suggesting a possible reduction in the size of LPG cylinders in the future—from 14 kg to 10 kg—warning that such a move would further burden common people.

He criticised both governments for creating confusion and hardship for citizens, likening the situation to “innocents suffering in a fight between powerful forces.”

The BRS leaders further alleged that gas supply to hotels and small businesses has been disrupted, affecting the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the food and hospitality sector. They noted that old-age homes, hostels, and welfare institutions are also struggling to cook meals due to irregular supply.

BRS demands urgent discussion in legislature

Following the protest at Gun Park, BRS legislators marched to the Assembly, continuing their demonstration with placards and slogans. The party has submitted adjournment motions in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, demanding an immediate discussion on the issue.

The BRS urged both the central and state governments to act swiftly to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply and to clarify the actual situation to the public. It emphasised the need for accountability in the gas distribution system and called for urgent measures to prevent further hardship to households, small traders, and institutions.

“The governments must stop misleading people and take concrete steps to resolve the crisis,” the party said, reiterating its demand for transparency and immediate intervention.