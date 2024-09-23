There is reservation for women in Waqf Board: Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on September 22 slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that there has been reservation for women in the Waqf Board since 2013.

Owaisi highlighted that there is no restriction on the inclusion of Pasmanda Muslims in the Waqf Board. Stressing the fact that there is no role for women or reservation for backward classes in the Bihar Hindu Religious Trust Act 1950, the Hyderabad MP asked if the BJP would amend the Act.

“If there is so much love for Pasmanda Muslims, why aren’t they included in the Scheduled Caste? Why are attempts being made to remove Muslims from the Backward Caste list at various places?” he asked.

वक़्फ़ बोर्ड में औरतों का कोटा 2013 से है और पसमांदा मुसलमानों पर कोई रोक नहीं है। बिहार हिंदू धार्मिक ट्रस्ट 1950 के क़ानून में महिलाओं का कोई रोल नहीं है, पिछड़ी जातियों के लिए भी कोई आरक्षण नहीं है। क्या भाजपा की डबल इंजन सरकार कानून बदलेगी? अगर पसमांदा मुसलमानों से इतनी… https://t.co/XEmzhcJKhs — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 22, 2024

The AIMIM President was responding to Union minister Giriraj Singh, who said, “A law should be made in the Waqf Board and poor Muslim women and Pasamanda should get a place in it. Waqf should not go on a land-grabbing spree. The Congress gave so many rights to the Waqf Board, ‘Na Khaata na Bahi, jo Waqf kahe wahi sahi.”