There should be no politics on SC or its judgment on Article 370 petitions: BJP chief

Srinagar: There should be no politics over the Supreme Court or its judgment on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and its verdict should be respected by the entire country, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Saturday.

The remarks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader came in response to a reporter’s question on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s comments that it seems there is a “fixed match” as the Jammu and Kashmir police is planning to detain her party workers ahead of Monday’s verdict.

“There should be no politics over the Supreme Court or its judgments as it is regarded as contempt of court. The courts of the country are supreme and there is nothing higher than that. I am sure that Jammu and Kashmir as well as the 140 crore people of the country will respect the decision by heart and accept it,” Raina told reporters here.

He said the entire country respects every decision of the Supreme Court.

“Whatever decision the Supreme Court takes on the issue of Article 370 will be respected by the entire country. The Supreme Court heard the matter online, a bench headed by the chief justice of India heard the matter and gave an opportunity to both sides. We will accept and respect whatever decision the court takes,” Raina said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader visited the residence of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was killed in a terror attack.

Wani was shot at by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket here in October. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

Raina visited the slain police officer’s residence at Narwara in the Eidgah locality of the city.

Talking to reporters there, the BJP leader described Wani’s killing as a heart-wrenching incident.

“He (Wani) was a very able person who always helped the poor and needy. It pains our heart. The enemies of peace, Kashmir and humanity have committed a huge sin. For how long will the blood of innocent people be spilled? This is intolerable. This is the murder of humanity and Kashmiriyat,” he said.