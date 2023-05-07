There should be no politics over terrorism: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu: DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said there should be no politics over terrorism and that terror in any part of the world is not in the interest of public.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also credited the BJP-led Centre for bringing peace to the region, but said several things like the abrogation of Article 370 and reconstituting Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories should not have been done.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party event here, Azad said, “Terrorism in any part of the world, including Jammu and Kashmir, is not in the interest of the public. It is the public which suffers huge losses and are forced into poverty and illiteracy. Before terrorism, J&K was a prime destination of tourists from around the globe.”

He said tourism has revived over the past two years as peace is beneficial to everyone. “There should be no politics over terrorism,” he underlined.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader also credited the Centre for “ending the culture of strikes and stone-pelting” in the Union territory (UT).

On the growing terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch district of Jammu region where 26 security personnel and nine civilians were killed in eight terror attacks since October 2021, he said it is a cause of concern for the entire country, people and the border state.

“Three major incidents took place this year in the Rajouri-Poonch belt, consuming innocent lives. Such incidents should not have happened,” he said, adding that people should join hands with security agencies to root out terrorism from the region.

Azad also reiterated his demand for holding of early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said an elected government is much better than the Lt Governor administration as members of the legislative assembly in 90 constituencies can help address the problems of the people in a better way.