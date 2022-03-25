Thermo Fishcher to set up new R&D centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday met representatives of the US-based companies who have agreed to set up their new Research and Development centre in Hyderabad.

KTR met Julie DeWane, the Vice President of Global operations Life Sciences & Laboratory Products Group. He also met Ty Mortensen, Vice President–Strategic Operations of Thermo Fishcher, a company supplying scientific instruments, software services and consumables.

The official twitter handle of the IT minister said, “Minister @KTRTRS met with Ms. Julie DeWane, VP-Global Operations, Life Sciences & Laboratory Products Group & Mr. Ty Mortensen, VP–Strategic Operations of ThermoFishcher. The leadership team informed Minister that they will soon be inaugurating their new R&D facility in Hyderabad”

Minister @KTRTRS met with Ms. Julie DeWane, VP-Global Operations, Life Sciences & Laboratory Products Group & Mr. Ty Mortensen, VP–Strategic Operations of ThermoFishcher. The leadership team informed Minister that they will soon be inaugurating their new R&D facility in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/QJmvluCk1U — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 25, 2022

It is to be noted that KTR is on a week-long official visit to the United States, to forge ties with IT companies and to pursue them to set up campuses in Telangana.