Thermo Fisher opens supply chain centre at University of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global leader in scientific research solutions, has inaugurated a pioneering Supply Chain Centre within the bioincubation ecosystem at ASPIRE-Bionest, University of Hyderabad.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Thermo Fisher’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across India, with ASPIRE-BioNEST being one of four prestigious centres selected for this collaboration.

ASPIRE-BioNEST key incubator for early stage biotech startups

ASPIRE-BioNEST has established itself as a key incubator for early-stage biotech startups, offering access to advanced laboratory infrastructure, expert mentorship, and a dynamic innovation environment, the UoH said in a press release.

The integration of Thermo Fisher’s Supply Centre within this Coe is set to further accelerate research and development, streamline laboratory workflows, and foster innovation among startups and researchers, it added.

The newly launched Supply Centre provides direct, on-demand access to essential laboratory reagents, consumables, and research materials, with delivery times as fast as the same day or by the next working day.

This rapid access is expected to benefit not only the startups incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST, but also faculty at the University of Hyderabad and researchers from neighbouring institutions such as TIFR, NIAB, and IIL.

Expected to eliminate delays

By eliminating delays associated with traditional procurement and logistics, the facility enables scientists to maintain research momentum and achieve faster experimental outcomes, the press release informed.

The responsive supply ecosystem created by this partnership is set to support scientific progress not only within ASPIRE-BioNEST but also throughout Hyderabad’s broader research community, it further said.

The formal inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Rajagopal, director, ASPIRE-BioNEST; Jacqueline Ng, director of Asia Pacific and Japan, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Jayabharat Reddy, director – Commercial, LPD & BID, South Asia; and Dr. Anil Kondreddy, CEO of ASPIRE-BioNEST, alongside other key stakeholders from the research and innovation ecosystem.