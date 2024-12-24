These contestants might exit Bigg Boss 18 ahead of the finale

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 heads towards its grand finale, the drama and emotions in the house are at their peak. The recent eviction of Digvijay Rathee left both housemates and fans stunned. During a task where contestants had to name someone unworthy of staying in the house, Digvijay received the most votes and had to leave. His emotional exit brought tears to many, sparking a wave of reactions from fans on social media.

Contestants Who Might Be Evicted Soon

1. Eisha Singh

Eisha has managed to stay visible in the game by aligning with Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik. However, her lack of unique strategies may work against her as the competition intensifies.

2. Chum Darang

Chum has recently started expressing her views, but her initial spotlight came from her bond with Karan Veer Mehra. This dependence could jeopardize her chances of reaching the finale.

3. Sara Arfeen Khan

Since her husband’s early exit, Sara has heavily leaned on Rajat Dalal for support. Her gameplay has lacked individuality, making her a potential candidate for eviction.

4. Kashish Kapoor

Kashish narrowly escaped elimination earlier in the season thanks to a twist. Since then, her gameplay has relied heavily on her alliance with Rajat Dalal, making her vulnerable.

5. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa has enjoyed strong backing from Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena throughout the season. While her connections have kept her safe, her reliance on them might not guarantee her a spot in the finale.

The Latest Nomination Twist

This week, the nominations took an unexpected turn as Shrutika Arjun, the Time God, distributed gifts that influenced who would face eviction. Contestants like Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and others are now fighting to secure their spots in the finale.

Social media is abuzz with fans sharing their thoughts on who should leave. Many predict that contestants like Sara and Kashish might bid farewell soon.

Who do you think will walk out next? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.