These Tollywood actresses are earning big from Instagram

Hyderabad: For the past few months, Instagram subscriptions have become a hot topic in India. Influencers, content creators, and celebrities are earning lakhs and even crores every month through exclusive paid content. What started as a feature for creators to connect closely with followers has now become a massive income source on social media.

Now, several Tollywood actresses are also following the same trend by launching paid Instagram subscriptions for their fans. Some are offering exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes moments, personal chats, lifestyle updates, and special content for subscribers. While some people support the idea, others are questioning whether fans are spending too much money on such subscriptions.

Why Instagram Subscriptions Are Trending

Instagram introduced the subscription feature to help creators earn directly from their followers. Fans pay a monthly fee to access exclusive content that normal followers cannot see.

In India, this trend has grown rapidly, especially among influencers and TV celebrities. Many users subscribe to see premium reels, photos, personal updates, and live sessions. The craze has now reached Tollywood actresses as well.

1. Vishnu Priya Instagram Subscription Earnings

Anchor and actress Vishnu Priya Bheemineni is one of the biggest names in this trend. She reportedly has 9,504 subscribers with a subscription fee of Rs. 399. Her estimated monthly income stands at nearly Rs. 37,92,096.

Her subscription content has also created debates on social media, making her one of the most talked-about celebrities in this space.

2. Ashu Reddy’s Instagram Subscription Earnings

Popular social media personality and actress Ashu Reddy is currently gaining huge attention for her Instagram subscription model.

As of May 6, 2026, Ashu Reddy reportedly has 2,856 subscribers. With a monthly subscription price, her estimated earnings are around Rs. 11,39,544 per month. Her strong social media presence and glamorous content continue to attract subscribers in large numbers.

3. Ananya Nagalla Instagram Subscription Earnings

Actress Ananya Nagalla also launched Instagram subscriptions recently. She charges Rs. 399 per month and currently has around 1,326 subscribers. This brings her estimated monthly earnings to approximately Rs. 5,25,084.

However, Ananya clarified that her subscription content is not focused on glamour. She said she wants to build a positive and meaningful connection with fans through spiritual and personal content.

4. Siri Hanumanth Instagram Subscription Earnings

Bigg Boss fame Siri Hanumanth has also entered the Instagram subscription business. She charges Rs. 399 per month and currently has 422 subscribers. Her estimated monthly earnings are around Rs. 1,68,378.

With more celebrities entering this space, Instagram subscriptions are slowly becoming a major digital income source for Tollywood stars.