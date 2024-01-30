‘They abused me…’: Owaisi says he predicted Nitish’s BJP switch

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, January 30, said that he was “abused” by many “intellectuals” and “leaders” since 2015 because he didn’t support the Mahagathbandhan that comprised the JD(U), RJD, and the Congress.

“….I had said that Nitishava would go back to the BJP, this is clear proof of the political understanding of these people that they have been proved wrong every time. The people of Bihar will now have to decide: either strengthen your political voice or make political helplessness your destiny. It is no longer possible to live in illusion. These Chaudharys of secularism made BJP win twice, but only @aimim_national gets abused,” he said in a post on X.

2015 से कई "बुद्धिजीवियों" और "नेताओं" से मैं गालियां खा रहा हूँ क्योंकि मैंने बिहार में महागठबंधन का साथ नहीं दिया। तब भी और 2022 में भी, मैंने कहा था की नीतीशवा भाजपा में वापस जाएंगे, ये इन लोगों की सियासी समझ का साफ़ सबूत है कि ये हर बार ग़लत साबित हुए हैं। बिहार की अवाम को अब… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2024

Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday, January 28, after a dramatic volteface, ditching the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the opposition INDIA bloc, and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

He announced that he was leaving the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance which includes the RJD, the Congress, and Left parties) in Bihar and the opposition INDIA bloc, of which he was the coarchitect. The INDIA bloc was formed to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

‘Good riddance’: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA was “good riddance” for the opposition INDIA bloc in which many leaders were now “heaving a sigh of relief”.

Talking to reporters in Kishanganj district shortly after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Bihar, Ramesh also challenged the JD(U) president to leverage his position as an NDA ally, and compel the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to make public the report of the caste survey conducted by the previous Manmohan Singh regime.

“There is going to be absolutely no adverse impact on INDIA bloc of Kumar’s exit. Many leaders are heaving a sigh of relief and saying thank god this man is gone. It is good riddance,” said the Congress leader, whose party ended up losing power in Bihar and two cabinet berths as a result of the latest volte-face by the JD(U) supremo.