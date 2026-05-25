Mumbai: What started as a fiery on-field clash between two cricketing superstars has now spiralled into a disturbing social media controversy, with families getting dragged into the chaos. The heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad has triggered an ugly fan war online, forcing Australian cricketer’s wife Jessica to finally break her silence.

The controversy erupted during the high-voltage encounter in Hyderabad on May 22, where emotions ran high throughout the game. Cameras captured several tense moments between Kohli and Head during SRH’s dominant performance against RCB. What appeared to begin as on-field banter soon escalated into one of the biggest talking points of the IPL season.

However, the situation has now moved far beyond cricket.

Jessica Head has revealed that she and her family have once again become targets of online abuse following the incident. According to her, social media has been flooded with hateful messages, not only directed at Travis Head but also at their close friends and family members.

Speaking to Australian media outlet The Advertiser, Jessica admitted the trolling has been emotionally exhausting and painfully similar to the abuse they faced after the ODI World Cup 2023 final, where Travis Head silenced Indian fans with his stunning match-winning century against India in Ahmedabad.

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting… we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family,” Jessica said.

She also called for greater awareness around mental health and online behaviour in modern sport, urging fans to remember that athletes and their families are human beings beyond the game.

“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully, this encourages more kindness, and support for one another,” she added.

Virat Kohli, Travis Head controversy

The incident between Kohli and Head had already become viral after dramatic visuals from the match spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The flashpoint reportedly unfolded early in the innings when RCB were under pressure and boundaries were flowing freely. Kohli was seen gesturing towards Head, who was fielding at mid-wicket, seemingly inviting him to bowl. At another moment, the former India captain appeared to motion the Australian away during a tense exchange.

Things intensified later when Head came on to bowl and immediately made an impact by dismissing RCB skipper Rajat Patidar. Soon after, another verbal exchange between the two stars was caught on camera while Head was changing fielding positions.

🚨 HEATED ARGUMENTS BETWEEN VIRAT KOHLI AND TRAVIS HEAD 🚨



🔺During Shivang’s over, Virat Kohli sledged Travis Head while Head was fielding or not batting yet.

🔺Kohli said 🗣️: “Come bowl some overs now.”

🔺Shortly after, Virat Kohli got out.

🔺Travis Head then clapped back and… pic.twitter.com/iwr2Y5RDHw — Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) May 22, 2026

But the biggest controversy arrived after the match.

Following SRH’s emphatic 55-run victory, a viral clip appeared to show Kohli refusing to shake hands with Head during the customary post-match greetings. While Kohli warmly greeted several SRH players, including Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, fans noticed that he seemingly walked past Head despite the Australian extending his hand.

Look behind the whole SRH coaching staff, including Daniel Vettori and Muttiah Muralitharan, were watching Virat Kohli and Travis Head, expecting some drama and ready to stop a fight. 😳



But Kohli didn’t shake hands, and everyone started laughing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9F9pHwiC8T — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 23, 2026

The video instantly exploded online, dividing cricket fans across the world. While some defended Kohli’s aggression as part of the game’s competitive spirit, others criticised the incident and the behaviour that followed on social media.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan later defended Kohli, saying intense moments and emotional outbursts are common in high-pressure matches and should not be blown out of proportion.

Yet, the online toxicity surrounding the incident has once again highlighted the darker side of modern fandom, where sporting rivalries often cross the line into personal attacks.