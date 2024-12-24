‘They’ll be dangerous because they’re hungry’: Shastri on Kohli, Smith

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on the performances of cricket’s legendary “Fab Four”—Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.

Shastri delved into the fluctuating fortunes of these players in the longest format of the game and emphasised the resilience and hunger that still make Kohli and Smith dangerous opponents.

While Root and Williamson have enjoyed a phenomenal 2024, scoring six and four Test centuries respectively, Kohli and Smith have managed only one each—both coming during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Root’s prolific run in particular has solidified his place as one of the most consistent batters in modern cricket, while Williamson continues to exude elegance and composure at the crease.

“I think they (Kohli and Smith) will have slipped down the ranks on the current form because you know you’ve got the likes of Root taking off, there’s Williamson doing well, Harry Brook has come onto the scene, you know there are a lot of other young players pushing but these are class players,” Shastri told The ICC Review.

“In a situation like this, you know they’ll be dangerous because they’ll be hungry,” he added.

On the other hand, Kohli and Smith have faced challenges this year, finding themselves outscored by emerging talents like Harry Brook.

However, both experienced campaigners have shown flashes of brilliance, reminding the cricketing world why they remain among the best.

Shastri highlighted Smith’s resilience, referring to his determined innings at the Gabba against India, where the Australian maestro scored his 33rd Test century.

“What’s needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined,” Shastri noted.

Shastri remains confident that Kohli, too, has the ability to regain his peak form. According to Shastri, Kohli’s form isn’t the issue; instead, it’s about surviving the critical early phase of his innings.

“I think the same with Virat,” Shastri added. “If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don’t think he’s (out of form), none of these guys are out of form.”

For Shastri, what separates great players from the rest is their hunger to succeed even during lean patches.

He believes both Kohli and Smith possess the mental toughness to weather tough spells and return to dominating the game.