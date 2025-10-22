The Hyderabad Botanical Garden in Kondapur has long been known as one of the city’s green getaways, attracting walkers, families, and nature lovers alike. Spread across 128 acres of the Kothaguda Reserve Forest, the garden offers a peaceful escape filled with bamboo groves, butterfly zones, and shaded walking trails.

But beyond its calm atmosphere, the garden hides a more adventurous side that has steadily gained popularity among Hyderabadis. In this article, Siasat.com explores these adventurous activities, so that you do not have to venture far out of the city to experience thrills.

Zip-lining and other adventurous activities

Inside the Botanical Garden, an adventure arena introduces visitors to a range of outdoor activities designed for both beginners and thrill-seekers. The most popular of these is the zip-line, which allows participants to glide across the garden’s pond, offering a new perspective of the forested surroundings. The activity is designed with safety harnesses and trained instructors, making it suitable for adults and older children alike.

Alongside zip-lining, the adventure area also features sky cycling, rope courses, bull rides, archery, bungee jumping and trampoline. These activities have turned the Botanical Garden into more than just a morning-walk destination, it is now a space for group outings, team-building sessions, and family weekends. For those working or living near HITEC City, it offers an easy, in-city option for a bit of adventure without needing a long road trip.

Pricing and visit details

The Hyderabad Botanical Garden is open from 5:30 am to 6:30 pm every day. Entry to the garden is nominal, while tickets for adventure activities are charged separately. The zip-lining experience starts at around Rs. 150 per person, with prices varying depending on the package and duration. Other adventurous activities start from Rs. 30, making it affordable. All safety equipment is provided on-site, and bookings can be made directly at the venue.