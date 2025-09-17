Mumbai: A new week calls for a new elimination round in Bigg Boss 19. This time, five contestants are on the chopping block and the nomination rounds, which are expected to air in tonight’s episode, have already taken place.

Bigg Boss 19 week 4 nominations

After several twists and turns, the final nominated contestants for this week are:

Nehal Chudasama

Ashnoor Kaur

Baseer Ali

Abhishek Bajaj

Pranit More

Who will get evicted next?

With voting lines open, live polls across various platforms suggest Baseer Ali and Ashnoor Kaur are currently leading, while Abhishek Bajaj also seems safe thanks to strong audience support for his game.

Early trends show Pranit More ahead of Nehal, who is trailing with the least votes. If eliminations proceed, Nehal Chudasama could likely bid farewell to the house, becoming the third female contestant to exit after Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia.

However, as always, Bigg Boss is known for surprises. Will Nehal really walk out this week, or do the makers have a twist in store for the audience? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.