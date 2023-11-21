Third female contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 is..

Mumbai: Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 left viewers on the edge of their seats as contestant Navid Sole faced a surprising elimination. The housemates collectively decided that Navid’s contribution to the show wasn’t up to par. He became the third contestant to walk out of the show after Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai.

Bigg Boss 17 Week 6 Nominations

Now, fresh nominations have added a new layer of suspense. According to Live Feed updates, five contestants are on the chopping block this week. They are —

Anurag Dobhal (nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss)

Sana Raees Khan

Ankita Lokhande

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai

Jigna Vora

Nominated Contestants for this week



Rumors are swirling about a possible mass elimination this week. Reports suggest that Jigna or Sana might be the next to leave after Navid Sole’s departure. Ankita, with her widespread popularity, seems safe from eviction. Anurag and Tehelka could be on shaky ground, but the makers might choose to keep them in the game a bit longer.

Some also speculate on a mass elimination involving Anurag/Tehelka, Jigna, and Sana.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out the fate of these contestants in the upcoming episodes. The drama continues, and we eagerly await the next twist in the Bigg Boss 17 saga!

Who do you think will walk home next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.