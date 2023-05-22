Third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 8:10 pm IST
Srinagar: Young women perform dance as they welcome foreign delegates during a G20 meeting, in Srinagar, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Foreign delegates being welcomed as they arrive to participate in the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, in Srinagar, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Foreign delegates being welcomed as they arrive to participate in the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, in Srinagar, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Foreign delegates being welcomed as they arrive to participate in the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, in Srinagar, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Carcade of foreign delegates arrives to participate in the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, in Srinagar, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 8:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button