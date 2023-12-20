Third male contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 is…

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 enters its tenth week, the spotlight is now on the upcoming elimination. Nominations for the week have concluded, and tonight’s episode will reveal the four contestants in the danger zone.

Bigg Boss 17 10th Week Nominations

According to Live Feed updates, the nominated contestants for this week are:

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt (nominated for the entire season)

Ankita Lokhande

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal’s Elimination On Cards?

Inside sources suggest that Anurag Dobhal is facing the strongest possibility of eviction this week, according to various voting polls and loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita and Aishwarya are expected to be saved by the makers, Neil Bhatt, a popular face on TV, might also receive protection for a few more weeks, as observed in the previous week when Khanzaadi was removed to save Neil.

Anurag Dobhal’s game hasn’t garnered much love from the audience, making him a likely candidate for eviction this week. However, as the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house are unpredictable, only time will reveal the final verdict.

Who do you should get eliminated next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.