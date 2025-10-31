Third man in a month killed by tiger in Mysuru district’s Saragur taluk

Mysuru: The ongoing human-animal conflict in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru claimed yet another life on Friday, marking the third incident of a tiger killing a man within a month.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred at Koodagi village in Saragur taluk, within the Moleyuru range of the Hediyala forest division.

The victim, identified as Doddanningaiah (53), was grazing his goats and sheep near his field when a tiger suddenly attacked him and dragged him into the forest, they said.

People nearby rushed to his rescue, shouting and managing to retrieve the body from the tiger. The victim’s family members broke down in grief at the scene, as tension and fear gripped the area following the repeated tiger attacks.

In the past, two people were killed in Saragur Taluk in Mysuru.

On October 17, Mahadev, a 55-year-old farmer, was mauled by a tiger in Badagalapura village while 58-year-old Rajashekar Murthy, a cattle herder from village Mullur, was attacked by a man-eating tiger while grazing his cattle in an open field on October 26.