Mumbai: One month into Bigg Boss 20, the reality show continues to grab attention with ugly fights, controversies and unexpected twists. After multiple eliminations, the Salman Khan-hosted show recently welcomed two wildcard contestants, Nakul Dhull and Manish Goel. Now, another name is reportedly being considered for entry into the house.

According to the X (formerly Twitter) account BB Tak, social media influencer and model Parul Panghal is reportedly in discussions for a wildcard entry into Bigg Boss 20. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet.

🚨 Model & actress Parul Panghal, known for her appearances in popular Haryanvi music videos, including Bairi (201M+ views) and College Kand (64M+ views), is reportedly in talks for a WILDCARD ENTRY in #BiggBoss20!



With a massive social media following, will she enter the house… pic.twitter.com/7IPBZelmi1 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 10, 2026

The development comes amid reports that wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull was involved in a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu and has exited the show.

Who is Parul Panghal?

Parul Panghal is an Indian model, actress and digital content creator who rose to popularity through short-form videos and appearances in Haryanvi music videos. She has also worked on modelling assignments and brand collaborations.

Born on October 16, 1997, Parul is currently 28 years old. While some online profiles list Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as her birthplace, others associate her with Himachal Pradesh.

Career and Instagram followers

Parul began building her online presence on platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat before Instagram Reels became a major platform for short-form content creators.

She gained recognition through Haryanvi music videos, including Bairi and College Kand, which have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Alongside her music video appearances, she continues to create fashion and lifestyle content.

Parul is active on Instagram under the handle @missparul__, where she has over one million followers.

If her reported wildcard entry materialises, it could bring another twist to the ongoing season. Meanwhile, who is your favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 20? Let us know in the comments below.