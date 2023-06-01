Thirty thousand Saudi Riyals seized at Hyderabad airport

The passenger was travelling to Sharjah on Indigo flight

Published: 1st June 2023 8:12 am IST
Hyderabad airport
Saudi Riyals seized at Hyderabad airport (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday, detected foreign currency concealed in the luggage of a 22-year-old passenger at Hyderabad airport, officials said.

The passenger, identified as Syed Farhan (22), was travelling to Sharjah on Indigo flight no. 6E-1421, an official statement said.

According to officials, the CISF team detected 30,000 (thirty thousand) Saudi Riyals kept in his trolley bag between the clothing layers.

Further, it stated that the foreign currency and his other belongings had been handed over to the RGIA customs for further action.

The passenger along with the detected foreign currency and his other belongings have been handed over to Customs after proper documentation for further necessary action, they added.

