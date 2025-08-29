Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Kamalinee Mukherjee became very popular in the 2000s with films like Anand, Godavari, Happy Days, and Gamyam. She was known for playing strong and emotional characters. After giving many hit movies, she slowly moved away from Telugu cinema. Her last Telugu film was Govindudu Andarivadele (2014) with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Hurt by Her Last Role

In a recent interview on the D-Talks podcast, Kamalinee opened up about why she stopped acting in Telugu films. She said she was “hurt” with how her role in Govindudu Andarivadele finally looked on screen.

She explained, “Not because of the crew. All my co-actors and people on the set were very amazing and supportive. I just wasn’t very comfortable about how my role in the film turned out. So it wasn’t anything like a fight. I just stepped back from Telugu films after that for a while because I felt hurt. I felt hurt about the way it turned out.”

Kamalinee also shared, “Sometimes you think this is your scene and it feels like the best thing. Then, when you go back and watch, the director realises it didn’t come out the way you did, or it doesn’t have the impact it’s supposed to. We are not made aware of those things. The way I felt was very personal to me, and that kind of hurt me.”

After leaving Telugu films, Kamalinee acted in the Tamil movie Iraivi and the Malayalam blockbuster Pulimurugan in 2016. Later, she chose to focus on her married life and family. She is now away from movies and social media but is still remembered by fans for her memorable roles.