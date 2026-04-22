Mumbai street food is not just about eating, it is an experience. On every busy corner of Mumbai, vendors serve quick, affordable, and flavour-packed dishes that reflect the city’s fast-paced life. From the iconic vada pav, often called Mumbai’s own burger, to tangy bhel puri and spicy misal pav, every bite brings together bold spices, chutneys, crunch, and freshness. It is simple food, but full of character and energy.

Now, this vibrant food culture has made its way to Hyderabad. For those who want to taste Mumbai without travelling, Bombay Central offers a delightful experience.

A taste of Mumbai in Hyderabad

Its first branch is located at White House in Begumpet, while other branches also include Secunderabad areas like Diamond Point and West Marredpally. Bombay Central has quickly become a popular spot for food lovers. The setting is simple, colourful, and lively, capturing the feel of Mumbai’s bustling street food stalls.

The menu features a variety of Mumbai favourites. The vada pav is soft and buttery, filled with a crispy potato patty and layered with spicy and tangy chutneys. The ulta vada pav adds an extra crunch and a fun twist to the classic.

Misal pav is rich, spicy, and comforting, topped with crunchy farsan that enhances every bite. Bhel puri is light, crisp, and bursting with tangy flavours. The dabeli offers a perfect mix of sweet and spice, with peanuts adding a delightful crunch. The Bombay toast, loaded with butter and cheese, is a simple yet satisfying snack.

Pocket-friendly indulgence

One of the highlights of Bombay Central is its affordable pricing. Most dishes range between Rs. 60 and Rs. 180, making it a great option for students, families, and anyone looking for tasty food on a budget. To complete the experience, refreshing drinks like shikanji and kokam sharbat are also available.

A must-visit spot

Bombay Central brings the true spirit of Mumbai street food to Hyderabad. With its authentic flavours, lively vibe, and budget-friendly menu, it offers a delicious escape into the world of Mumbai’s famous street cuisine.