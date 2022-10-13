THIS Bollywood actress is set to get married in 2023

Mumbai: Actors Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Yes, you read that right! One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood is set to get hitched. This piece of information was confirmed by Rakul’s brother, Aman.

Speaking to ETimes, Aman revealed that his sister will be walking down the aisle in 2023. However, both Rakul nor Jacky have not made any official announcement about the same.

Ever since Rakul confirmed her relationship with Jacky on Instagram last year, we haven’t seen them apart. The cutest couple of B-town is often spotted together either leaving the city or hanging out together in and around the town.

When Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani announced their relationship

In October 2021, Rakul shared a cute photo of herself and Jacky holding hands on her Instagram handle. Announcing her relationship, she wrote, “Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani”.

Jackky Bhagnani reshared it on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my @rakulpreet.”

What’s on their work front?

In terms of work, Jacky Bhagnani, being one the biggest producer of Bollywood, never had an off year. He is either seen directing a film or as a producer. His recent project was ‘Cutputli’ starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet.

Rakul, on the other hand, has been seen doing a lot of movies after the success of her film De De Pyaar opposite Ajay Devgan. She has ‘Thank God’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shefali Shah in her pipeline.