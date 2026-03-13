This Bollywood superstar to reveal AA22xA6 first look?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and director Atlee’s upcoming film is already one of the most talked-about Indian projects. The movie, currently being referred to as AA22xA6, is being made on a very big scale and is aimed at the global market. Reports suggest that the film is being produced by Sun Pictures with a budget of more than Rs. 700 crore.

The team is said to be preparing a special title glimpse and first look for Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8. Instead of a normal poster launch, Atlee reportedly wants to reveal the title through a high-concept teaser video. The glimpse is expected to showcase the film’s scale, theme, and advanced visuals.

Shah Rukh Khan Adds More Buzz

The biggest talking point is the strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan may unveil the title glimpse. Since Atlee shares a good bond with SRK after the success of Jawan, this speculation has created huge excitement among fans. If this happens, it could give the film wider attention across India and overseas.

There is also talk that the glimpse could be released digitally on April 7 at 11:59 PM, just before Allu Arjun’s birthday. Some reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan may launch it virtually, with Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Atlee also joining the event.

Star Cast and Music

Deepika Padukone is reportedly playing the female lead in the film. Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor are also said to have important roles. Sai Abhyankar has reportedly started music sittings and is composing the soundtrack.

High Security Around the Project

The shooting of the film is said to be nearly 50 per cent complete. Even with so much work done, no major plot details, looks, or working title have leaked so far. This has surprised many in the industry.

Sources say the team has spent heavily on set security and made strict agreements with crew members to avoid leaks. Because of this, not even small visuals from the shoot have come out.

The film is said to be a sci-fi action entertainer, possibly with a time travel concept and emotional father-son elements. The makers are planning to finish shooting by September and release the film in the summer of 2027. Until then, fans are eagerly waiting for the official title reveal.