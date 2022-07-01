THIS contestant named ‘Khabri’ of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be airing from July 2 on Colors.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 1st July 2022 2:22 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Mumbai: Former ‘Bigg Boss 15‘ contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat has turned ‘khabri’ for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ as he keeps passing on inside information about his co-contestants to host Rohit Shetty.

He informed Rohit about how Mohit Malik is breaking free in Cape Town as he doesn’t have his wife to control him and that Rubina Dilaik was sleep-walking around the hotel at odd hours.

Nishant says: “Just like all our viewers, I am also a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi.””Undoubtedly, this journey is going to be a gruelling one but surely a fun experience and to add more masala to the show, I have become Rohit Sir’s special khabri,” he adds.

MS Education Academy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be airing from July 2 on Colors.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button