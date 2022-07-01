THIS contestant named ‘Khabri’ of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

Mumbai: Former ‘Bigg Boss 15‘ contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat has turned ‘khabri’ for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ as he keeps passing on inside information about his co-contestants to host Rohit Shetty.

He informed Rohit about how Mohit Malik is breaking free in Cape Town as he doesn’t have his wife to control him and that Rubina Dilaik was sleep-walking around the hotel at odd hours.

Nishant says: “Just like all our viewers, I am also a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi.””Undoubtedly, this journey is going to be a gruelling one but surely a fun experience and to add more masala to the show, I have become Rohit Sir’s special khabri,” he adds.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be airing from July 2 on Colors.