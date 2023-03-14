THIS contestant wins MasterChef India 7

Mumbai: The cooking competition show ‘Master Chef’ which offers a platform to various professional and home cooks to showcase their culinary skills is airing on Sony TV. As the reality show’s season 7 has entered its final week, people are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the winner. Netizens have started spreading rumours of the winner online and users seem divided over who deserves the golden plate.

In the latest development, a LEAKED photo hints that Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia has lifted the winner’s trophy of MasterChef India 7. The photo shared by a fan page is doing rounds on social media and many are congratulating Nayanjyoti on winning the title.

The photo was also shared by ‘GossipsTv” on their Twitter handle. The Tweet reads, ” #SuperExclusive #Nayanjyoti Saikia lifts the trophy of “#MasterChefIndia”!! @GossipsTv.”

One of the users sharing the photo wrote, ” NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy. Finally, the Ending was good… Congratulations to you nahhh Boy”

As the photo went viral, fans flooded the comments sections to congratulate Nayanjyoti Saikia.

A user wrote,”I’m so happy for him. He was amazing as a cook and such a sweet guy!!”

MasterChef India 7 started in January. The judges of this season are chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.