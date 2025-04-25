This director once tried to keep Anushka Sharma out of films

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma won hearts from the moment she appeared on screen in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) with Shah Rukh Khan. With her natural beauty, strong screen presence, and girl-next-door charm, she quickly became one of Bollywood’s top actresses. From Band Baaja Baaraat to Sultan, PK, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka gave back-to-back hits and built a powerful career.

In recent years, she has taken a break from movies to focus on her family life and motherhood, staying away from the spotlight. But her fans still adore her and are eagerly waiting for her return.

But did you know—one of Bollywood’s biggest directors once wanted to end her career even before it began?

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession

An old video of Karan Johar from the 2016 MAMI Film Festival has gone viral again. In it, he confessed that he told Aditya Chopra not to cast Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He even said he wanted to “murder her career” because he didn’t think she looked like a star.

“I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ‘no no, you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign.” Anushka, who was sitting right beside KJo, laughed at the statement.

Karan wanted another actress, reportedly Sonam Kapoor, to be cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan. He admitted to trying to stop Anushka from getting the role behind the scenes.

Anushka Proved Everyone Wrong

But Anushka’s performance won hearts, and the film became a blockbuster. Karan later changed his mind after watching Band Baaja Baaraat, apologized to Anushka, and praised her talent.

This viral video has once again sparked debates about nepotism and power games in Bollywood. But one thing is clear—Anushka Sharma is a star who rose above it all.