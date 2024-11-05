This election would be close; Go out and Vote: Obama

Washington: As Americans woke up Tuesday morning to elect a new president, many of them received a message from former president Barack Obama, urging them to go out and vote and telling them that this election is going to be close.

Democratic leader Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are locked in a fierce race to occupy the White House as the 47th President of the US.

“Folks, this election is going to be close. In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner,” Obama said in a short but powerful video message that appeared on the screens of millions of people through various digital mediums like email, messaging apps like WhatsApp and social media platforms like X and Facebook.

The next president of the United States, political pundits say, depends on the results of the seven battleground States. These are Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Experts say that the poll is so close that in some of these states, the margin of victory could be a few thousand votes.

“So you need to get out there and tell your family, talk to your neighbours, make a plan, go to the polls with your friends and vote,” Obama said and made an appeal to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, the Governor of Minneapolis.

“Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Obama said.

Obama is said to be the pioneer in the “Go Out and Vote” campaign developed by the ruling Democratic Party.