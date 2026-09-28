What if you could step into an old American diner without leaving Hyderabad? A new restaurant in HITEC City is bringing the charm of 1950s and 1960s America to the city with red booths, checkerboard floors, vintage signs, classic comfort food and the unmistakable sound of a jukebox.

The All American Diner, the popular Delhi restaurant concept, is opening its Hyderabad outlet on September 23 at The Loft, RMZ Nexity, HITEC City. Hyderabad is the first stop in the brand’s new expansion across India.

A diner frozen in another era

The first thing that stands out is the interiors. Black and white checkerboard flooring, cherry red vinyl booths and shiny chrome details recreate the look of an old American diner.

The walls are filled with vintage tin and enamel plaques collected from across the US, along with Americana inspired details that add character to the space. Route 66 references and retro signs make the restaurant feel less like a newly opened outlet and more like a diner transported from another decade.

And then there is the jukebox

A limited edition Elvis Wurlitzer jukebox takes centre stage, adding to the old world atmosphere. The original Delhi diner became known for its retro music and jukebox culture, making this one of the details that connects the Hyderabad outlet with its past.

A menu made for comfort food lovers

The food follows the diner theme with an all day menu. Breakfast includes pancakes, waffles, omelettes, skillets and dishes such as Bacon Jam Benedict and biscuits with sausage gravy.

For lunch and dinner, diners can choose from burgers, hot dogs, chicken, seafood and other American classics.

The Hyderabad preview menu includes the Rodeo Lamb Burger, Nashville Fried Chicken Burger, Veggie Burger and Chili Dog, along with barbecue wings and Old Bay garlic shrimp.

Save room for dessert

The dessert section brings another dose of nostalgia with pecan pie, New York cheesecake and banana split.

The diner also serves milkshakes, malts and indulgent “crazy shakes”, making it a place where dessert can easily become the main attraction.

Shakes, cocktails and retro drinks

The beverage menu goes beyond the traditional diner milkshake. Along with smoothies and malts, there are cocktails such as the Creamsicle Highball and Mixed Berry Cheesecake Martini.

Classic cocktails including the Manhattan and Mint Julep are also part of the menu, while frozen Margaritas add a more playful option.

More than just a new restaurant

The All American Diner has a history going back to 2001, when it opened at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre.

Over the years, its distinctive interiors, all day breakfast, American comfort food and jukebox became an important part of its identity.

Its Hyderabad arrival brings that nostalgic restaurant experience to a city that loves discovering new food and unusual dining spaces.

For Hyderabadis, the appeal may be as much about the atmosphere as the food. You can sit in a red booth, order pancakes or a burger, sip a thick shake and listen to retro music while surrounded by pieces of old American pop culture.

Where to find it The All American Diner The Loft, RMZ Nexity, HITEC City, Hyderabad Opening: September 23, 2026 Cuisine: American diner food Cost for two: Around Rs. 1,500 plus applicable taxes and charges for food only

With its vintage decor, comfort food, Elvis jukebox and old school diner atmosphere, The All American Diner offers Hyderabad something different from the usual modern cafe.

It is a restaurant designed to make you slow down, look around and enjoy a little nostalgia with your meal.

Disclaimer : Check dietary preferences before visiting. Alcohol, bacon, nuts, dairy and gluten may be present.