This is not Gaza: BRS draws Palestine parallel to slam Khammam demolitions

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in its latest attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, compared the state of Gaza to the demolition drives in Khammam, calling it “Revanth’s Bulldozer Raj.”

Drawing on satellite images and videos from Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine that showed areas reduced to rubble after Israel’s military action, the BRS used a similar visual format to show the “before” and “after” images of the recent large-scale demolition drive in Khammam district.

The party posted a video on Friday, February 27, reportedly showing the aerial view of the Khammam demolition on their account on X with the caption, “THIS IS NOT GAZA! This is Telangana under Revanth’s rule.”

This is Telangana under Revanth's rule.

The demolition in the Velugumatla area of Khammam had forcefully evicted around 500 families from what is allegedly Bhodan land, or land allotted by the government to landless citizens.

The comparison, however, drew widespread criticism with one user commenting, “Demolition is not genocide, it is still very wrong to demolish the houses of people, but do not associate with Gaza.”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had earlier visited the affected families on Thursday, February 26, claiming that houses would be built for them on the same land and that his party would bear the expenses required to approach the Supreme Court.

In a different post, the party drew stark differences between the previous state government and Revanth Reddy’s, saying, “The difference is clear! KCR rule: A government that gave shelter to the poor. Revanth rule: A government that destroys the poor’s shelter.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Thursday, February 26, made similar statements comparing Revanth Reddy to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He alleged that mosques and dargahs are being demolished in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh

“Yogi demolishes houses with bulldozers there, here Reddy is also demolishing houses and mosques. There is no difference between Yogi and this Reddy. There is no difference between the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Congress,” Owaisi alleged.