‘This is the right time to resolve controversy over Vande Mataram’

The Parliament opened its winter session this week with a significant political clash over the national song, “Vande Mataram.” The controversy surrounding the patriotic song persists even after 150 years since its creation. With its uplifting invocation — ‘Mother, I bow to thee’ — the poem became a household song for a nation, inspiring a deep sense of pride and unity among Indians.

The term “Vande” in Sanskrit is derived from “Vand,” which appears in the Rigveda and signifies ‘to praise’ or ‘to salute respectfully.’ The word “Mataram” has Indo-European origins, tracing back to “Matar-” in Sanskrit, “méter” in Greek, and “mâter” in Latin, all of which mean ‘mother.’

Many are unaware that this song was relatively unknown during Bankim’s lifetime.

The BKP alleged that the Congress was disrespecting the country with a communal agenda. Recent disagreements in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir arose over orders mandating the recitation of specific passages in schools and madrasas. Muslim organisations oppose this, asserting that love for the country should manifest through service and compassion, not compelled rituals that conflict with their beliefs.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the quiet village of Kanthalpada, Naihati, North 24 Parganas District, during the late 19th century, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay sat beneath a mango tree and wrote the six stanzas. That became the national song, Vande Mataram.

As a government official, Chatterjee became a deputy magistrate and collector of Midnapore and Durgadevi.

‘”Vande Mataram” was first published in “Bangadarshan” on November 7 and later included in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel “Anandamath” in 1882. Tagore set it to music, and it has since become a key part of the nation’s cultural and political identity.

Additionally, the BJP has shared letters written by Congress leader Jinnah in September and October of 1937, Jawaharlal Nehru corresponded with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, suggesting that the background of “Vande Mataram” might irritate Muslims.

Tagore performed the song at the 1896 Calcutta Congress in his haunting melody, which some claim he had composed earlier in Shantiniketan’s mango groves.

Tagore recorded India’s first commercial gramophone record of “Vande Mataram in 1904–05, On August 14, during the Constituent Assembly’s meeting to mark the end of the British Raj, the proceedings began with “Vande Mataram,” performed by Sucheta Kriplani, encapsulating its enduring legacy in Indian history.

In 1905, following Lord Curzon’s announcement of the partition of Bengal, the song became a rallying cry for protests. In response, the British government banned both the music and its use as a slogan.

In October 1937, only the first two stanzas, free of these references, were adopted as the national song by the Congress.

Post Independence, a debate raged over its adoption as India’s national song.

On January 24 1950, Dr Rajendra Prasad addressed the Constituent Assembly, stating that Vande Mataram, due to its significant role in the freedom movement, should have the same status as the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Muslim organisations such as the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) have opposed these orders. They alleged that they are un-Islamic.

Meanwhile, modern composers like A.R. Rahman have set it to new tunes and rendered it with passion and fire, countering this argument.

After nearly 25 years, the issue resurfaced in 1973 when objections to singing “Vande Mataram” were raised in a Bombay municipal school. Historian A.G. Noorani’s insightful article beckons Muslims to reflect on a bygone era that was distorted by the narratives of the Muslim League.

Recently, similar controversies emerged in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, where government orders to recite “Vande Mataram” in schools and madrasas faced opposition from Muslim organisations.

These Muslim bodies emphasise that love for the country should be expressed through service and compassion, not through forced participation in rituals deemed contradictory to their faith.

The courts, including the Madras High Court, have sought to promote the singing of Vande Mataram without making it compulsory, addressing concerns about mandates and respecting religious sensitivities.

Political debates surrounding Vande Mataram involve parties like the BJP and Congress, with each branding it as a symbol of patriotism or accusing the other of politicising the song, reflecting its deep political significance.

West Bengal leaders have not spoken about the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Recognising the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram highlights its enduring influence and its historical importance. National songs should not be criticised once they are made national songs, but before they are made, there could be consultations. This is the right occasion to reflect and get over the controversy.