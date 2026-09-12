Princess Durru Shehvar is widely celebrated for her pioneering philanthropic work, her dedication to women’s education, and her efforts in establishing modern healthcare facilities across Hyderabad. Yet, while her public legacy endures in the institutions she founded, far fewer people know about the historic estate she once called home: Bella Vista in Khairatabad.

A palace overlooking the lake

According to historical records documented by the Deccan Chronicle, the Indo-European palace was built in 1905 on a 9.5-acre estate by Muslehuddin Mohammed, Chief Justice of the High Court of Hyderabad and holder of the title Hakim-ud-Dowla. Situated at the busy junction of the roads leading to Raj Bhavan and Punjagutta, the residence originally commanded an uninterrupted view of the Hussainsagar lake. After the Chief Justice’s passing, the Seventh Nizam purchased the property, along with its original furniture, for Rs. 60,000 in 1917. After briefly housing Prime Minister Sir Ali Imam, the palace underwent extensive renovations in 1922 to become the official seat of the Nizam’s eldest son, Prince Azam Jah.

Durru Shehvar’s life at Bella Vista

When Princess Durru Shehvar moved into Bella Vista following her marriage to Azam Jah, the estate was tailored to accommodate royal life. It featured two tennis courts, an open-air swimming pool built specifically for the athletic princess, and a small “baby pool” for her husband, who reportedly harboured a phobia of water. Inside, high-ceilinged halls anchored by two-foot-thick columnless walls featured parquet wooden floors used for hosting grand dances.

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However, life inside the estate was fraught with conflict. The Deccan Chronicle notes, through historian Narendra Luther, that Azam Jah’s lavish, nocturnal lifestyle, mounting debts, and growing frustration over his royal succession created a volatile environment filled with palace intrigues. Disgusted by the chaotic surroundings and constant strife, Princess Durru Shehvar eventually left Bella Vista in a huff, relocating to England with her children in tow.

Following Hyderabad’s integration into India in 1948, the palace was vacated and converted into a State Guest House in 1956. Today, the INTACH heritage award-winning campus houses the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). Modern executive trainees and faculty study in converted historic dance halls and lecture spaces, while enjoying a unique blend of heritage hospitality. ASCI continues to serve premier Hyderabadi and continental dishes, bakes its own breads and biscuits, crafts in-house ice creams, and holds the distinction of being the only administrative college with an attached bar.