This Khan beats the top 3 Bollywood Khans at the box office

Mumbai: When we think of the biggest names in Bollywood, the first ones that come to mind are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. These stars have been leading Bollywood for decades with their massive box office hits. However, there’s another Khan who has surpassed all of them when it comes to worldwide earnings — the late Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan’s Box Office Success

Irrfan Khan’s total box office earnings have crossed an astonishing Rs. 25,000 crores, making him the most successful Khan, even more than Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir combined. While Shah Rukh Khan’s films have earned around Rs. 9,000 crores, Salman Khan’s around Rs. 7,000 crores, and Aamir Khan’s about Rs. 6,500 crores, their combined earnings total Rs. 22,500 crores. In comparison, Irrfan Khan’s total earnings from his films, both Bollywood and Hollywood, are far higher.

Although Irrfan Khan earned only Rs. 2,000 crores from his Bollywood career, the major chunk of his earnings came from his roles in Hollywood films. He starred in blockbuster movies like Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno, and Life of Pi, which grossed over $2.5 billion (Rs. 22,500 crores) globally.

Irrfan Khan’s Bollywood Journey

Irrfan Khan was known for his exceptional acting skills and for taking on challenging roles. He made a mark in Bollywood with films like Haasil, Maqbool, and Paan Singh Tomar. His success in Hollywood came after his breakthrough role in Slumdog Millionaire, leading to roles in major international hits.

Although he passed away in 2020, his legacy lives on through his incredible body of work. Irrfan Khan proved that success isn’t just about being in the lead role — sometimes, it’s about making every role unforgettable, no matter how big or small.