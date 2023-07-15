THIS movie of Prabhas suffered huge loss of Rs 170 crores!

Despite all these recent setbacks, Prabhas fans remain hopeful that his next movies Project K and Salaar will impress them and do better at box office

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
Prabhas finally opens up about his marriage plans
Prabhas (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Pan-India superstar Prabhas has encountered a series of setbacks at the box office in recent years. With his latest films failing to make a mark including much-hyped project Adipurush, the actor’s career has been marred by disappointment.

BookMyMBBS

One particular film, that faced huge losses is his 2022 release Radhe Shyam. It failed to impress the audience despite much hype around it. It reportedly became one of the Indian cinema’s biggest flops with losses amounting to a staggering Rs 170 crore for the distributors.

Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' release postponed amid Omicron concerns
Pooja Hegde and Prabhas (Instagram)

Released in 2022, Radhe Shyam was a romantic drama that also starred the talented Pooja Hegde. The film was made at a reported budget of around Rs 300 crore, raising expectations for its success. However, despite a considerable investment, Radhe Shyam only managed to earn approximately Rs 130 crore worldwide, resulting in a significant loss for the makers.

MS Education Academy
A farmhouse? Prabhas buys new property near Hyderabad
Prabhas (Instagram)

Prabhas’ recently released movie ‘Adipurush’ too is likely to become one of the biggest flops of his career. Although the film has garnered approximately Rs 325 crore net on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, it is still running in theaters and has a chance to recover from a potential loss. Or, the movie might also face a loss of over 100cr.

Despite all these recent setbacks, Prabhas fans remain hopeful that his next movies Project K and Salaar will impress them and do better at box office. Both the projects have generated considerable buzz and are seen as opportunities for Prabhas to reclaim his box office dominance. Let’s wait and see.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button