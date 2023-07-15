THIS movie of Prabhas suffered huge loss of Rs 170 crores!

Hyderabad: Pan-India superstar Prabhas has encountered a series of setbacks at the box office in recent years. With his latest films failing to make a mark including much-hyped project Adipurush, the actor’s career has been marred by disappointment.

One particular film, that faced huge losses is his 2022 release Radhe Shyam. It failed to impress the audience despite much hype around it. It reportedly became one of the Indian cinema’s biggest flops with losses amounting to a staggering Rs 170 crore for the distributors.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas (Instagram)

Released in 2022, Radhe Shyam was a romantic drama that also starred the talented Pooja Hegde. The film was made at a reported budget of around Rs 300 crore, raising expectations for its success. However, despite a considerable investment, Radhe Shyam only managed to earn approximately Rs 130 crore worldwide, resulting in a significant loss for the makers.

Prabhas (Instagram)

Prabhas’ recently released movie ‘Adipurush’ too is likely to become one of the biggest flops of his career. Although the film has garnered approximately Rs 325 crore net on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, it is still running in theaters and has a chance to recover from a potential loss. Or, the movie might also face a loss of over 100cr.

Despite all these recent setbacks, Prabhas fans remain hopeful that his next movies Project K and Salaar will impress them and do better at box office. Both the projects have generated considerable buzz and are seen as opportunities for Prabhas to reclaim his box office dominance. Let’s wait and see.