This Pakistani drama overtakes Zanjeerain to win 2026’s top spot

Islamabad: Pakistani television’s ratings race has a fresh talking point, and this time, Durefishan Saleem and Sheheryar Munawar are in the spotlight. Their ongoing drama, Dar-e-Nijaat, has recorded an impressive figure in its latest promotional update, giving its leading man a reason to celebrate.

A ratings poster shared on Sheheryar’s Instagram Story puts the drama at 16.3 TRPs, with the accompanying text describing it as the highest rating achieved by any drama in 2026. The actor reshared the announcement with “Alhumdulillah” and a folded-hands emoji.

The update has also prompted social media comparisons with Zanjeerain, with the circulating post claiming that Dar-e-Nijaat has moved ahead. However, the promotional image does not provide Zanjeerain’s corresponding figure or specify the audience category and measurement period for the comparison.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, Dar-e-Nijaat brings together Durefishan and Sheheryar in a story centred on heartbreak, destiny and redemption. Its ensemble also includes Nameer Nawaz Khan, Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed and Saba Hamid.

The drama had already drawn attention for Sheheryar’s portrayal of Abu Bakar. Actress Zara Noor Abbas previously praised his Quranic recitation in a scene and also appreciated Romaisa Khan’s performance as Hamna.

Dar-e-Nijaat airs on ARY Digital every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm Pakistan time. With the latest ratings announcement adding to the interest around the show, the question now is whether it can keep that momentum going in the coming weeks.