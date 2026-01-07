Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have been enjoying unprecedented global success over the past few years, with several shows crossing millions and even billions of views on YouTube. So far, more than 15 Pakistani dramas have earned a place in the prestigious 1 Billion Views Club.

As 2026 begins, the big question is: which drama will be the first this year to achieve that milestone?

The answer, according to industry buzz and viewership trends, is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. The drama has been ruling the screens since its debut in late 2025 and is currently one of the most-watched Pakistani shows online. In just 18 episodes, it has already crossed an impressive 600 million views on YouTube, putting it firmly on track to enter the 1 Billion Club soon.

Airing every Friday and Saturday, the drama has maintained strong momentum with consistent ratings and massive social media engagement. The 19th episode is set to air on January 9, and fans believe the billion-view mark could be reached well before the show concludes.

Hania Aamir’s dramas in 1 Billion club

If Meri Zindagi Hai Tu achieves this feat, Hania Aamir will make history by becoming the only Pakistani actress to have five dramas in the 1 Billion Views Club. Her other projects that have already crossed the milestone include Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishqiya, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Why is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu trending

The drama’s popularity can be attributed to multiple factors: the intense on-screen chemistry between Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, the gripping storyline revolving around Kamyar and Dr. Ayra, high production values, and an impressive 8.7 rating on IMDb. Adding to the craze is its soulful OST, sung by Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters, which has become a chart-topper and a favourite on Instagram Reels.

With its soaring views and unstoppable buzz, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is well on its way to becoming 2026’s first Pakistani drama to join the billion-view elite.