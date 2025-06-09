Hyderabad: ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is a big film fans have been waiting for since 2021. It stars Pawan Kalyan and is a historical action movie. At first, it was directed by Krish, but due to the pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s political work, the film got delayed. Later, Jyothi Krishna took over as the director and said the movie will be released in two parts.

Delayed Again and Again

The film has already been postponed 14 times! It was last planned to release on June 12, but due to incomplete graphics and money problems, it got delayed once again. The producer A.M. Ratnam is facing financial issues. Also, Amazon Prime Video, who bought the rights to stream the film, has reportedly cut Rs. 20 crores from the deal because of these delays.

Things got crazy when a booking app listed the release date as January 1, 2090! Yes, 65 years from now! The post went viral, and people started making jokes, fans felt sad but couldn’t help laughing too.

Now, there’s talk that the movie might release on July 4. But here’s the issue—Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ is also releasing that day. So, once again, there’s confusion.

After waiting for five years, fans are tired. Even if a new date is announced, many won’t believe it until they see the film in theatres. Let’s hope this time, it finally happens!