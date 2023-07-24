THIS popular Pakistani drama is set to air on Indian TV

Hyderabad: After the heartthrob Fawad Khan and graceful Mahira Khan, another enthralling Jodi is set to arrive on Indian screens. Ayeza Khan and Humayun Saeed! Yes, you read that right! The duo behind the popular show Mere Pass Tum Ho, which took the entertainment business by storm, outperforming all other dramas that year due to its availability on YouTube, is about to enchant Indian fans once more.

Mere Pass Tum Ho To Arrive On Indian Screens

The ‘largest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television’, featuring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui in main roles, will now captivate audiences across the border on the channel Zee Zindagi.

For the uninitiated, Zee Zindagi is an Indian general entertainment channel owned by Zed Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) that was released as a DTH active service on Tata Play, Dish TV, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV on May 23, 2023.

The news was also posted on Instagram by the show’s main woman, Ayeza Khan. Have a look!

The Indian entertainment channel also made the announcement, telling viewers to stay tuned since the blockbuster drama would air soon.