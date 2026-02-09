Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002) is a Bollywood classic that continues to captivate audiences, even years after its release. With Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, the film is known for its grandeur and tragic love story. Recently, the film has gained attention once again due to its re-release, drawing both old and new fans to experience its magic on the big screen.

Here are some fascinating facts about the making of Devdas:

Paro’s Glass Room

One of the most stunning sets in the movie is Paro’s glass room. The set was built using 1.22 lakh stained glass pieces and took 9 months to complete. Designed by Nitin Desai, the glass required constant repairs due to heat from the studio lights, showing the effort put into creating this beautiful space.

Huge Lighting Setup

The lighting used in Devdas was massive, equal to 3 billion candle-power, powered by 42 generators. This powerful lighting setup caused power fluctuations in nearby areas, making it clear just how much effort went into creating the film’s impressive visuals.

Paro’s Wardrobe

Aishwarya Rai’s character Paro wore over 600 sarees throughout the film. These sarees, which were sourced from Kolkata and specially designed for the movie, added to the grandeur of the set. The sarees were often 9 meters long, matching the scale of the movie’s extravagant sets.

The Grandeur of Devdas

The production of Devdas was unlike anything Bollywood had seen. With over 700 lightmen and an expensive set that required constant repairs, the film was a labor of love. Even Madhuri Dixit’s 30kg outfit for the song ‘Kahe Chhed Mohe’ was a testament to the film’s attention to detail.

Devdas remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic films, remembered for its stunning visuals, elaborate sets, and memorable performances. Its re-release allows a new generation to discover its greatness.