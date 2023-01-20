THIS theatre in Hyderabad charges Rs 450 for SRK’s Pathaan

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is considered among the top most followed people around the world. He has amassed a huge fan following since he started his career in acting. After his film ‘ Zero’ proved to be a big flop at the box office, he remained out of the silver screen for around four years. But after a long wait, SRK will be seen on the big screen in the movie Pathaan on the 25th of this month.

Critics predict that the movie will be one of the biggest blockbusters despite hitting controversies. The pre-booking of the film has started and it was also reported that the Book My Show site had crashed early on Thursday for a while due to the fast filling of tickets.

The cinephiles across the country seems busy in booking advance tickets and the same is happening in Hyderabad. The moviegoers of the city are booking tickets for the most awaited film. When we opened the popular ticket booking site ‘Book My Show’ on Friday, we noticed that almost 70 per cent of the tickets were already sold out in Hyderabad.

The tickets for the movie have been hiked and are usually sold at the rate of Rs 295 to Rs 350 by all multiplexes. But, if you want to watch the movie at Platinum Movietime Cinema located at Gachibowli, the price will shock you. The tickets for the movie here are sold at the price of Rs 450 (Platinum Recliners). Despite the heavy price, the tickets at the cinema are filling fast and it describes the craze of SRK among his fans.

You can book the ticket at the lowest price of Rs 110 (Silver) and Rs 175(Gold) from Book My Show also if you want to watch the movie at Asian Sha & Shahensha, Chintal.

The INOX is selling every Royal class ticket at Rs 350 while an executive at Rs 295 at the time of filing this report.

Cinepolis is selling executive at Rs 295 while VIP at Rs 350. The most famous multiplex chain PVR is also selling classic tickets at Rs 295 while recliners at Rs 350.

Pathaan movie is around a week behind its release and we have observed that tickets for most of the places are already sold out while for other places it is selling out fast at a higher price.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Note: Rates may vary from time to time, we have mentioned the rates at the time of filling this report here.