THIS Tollywood couple to announce divorce soon

Hyderabad: Rumours of a ‘falling out’ between Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and his wife, actress Niharika Konidela, continue to circulate in Tollywood. Chaitanya reactivated his Instagram account after months of inactivity and promptly deleted all photos of his wife, while Niharika has yet to do so.

This added fuels to the speculation that the couple’s relationship is in serious trouble. Although reports of their impending divorce have circulated, neither party has made an official statement about their situation.

However, it appears that Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda will soon break his silence and make a formal announcement about their current situation. The Tollywood industry and fans alike are waiting with bated breath to hear what he has to say and what the future holds for the couple.

Meanwhile, Niharika continues to focus on her production responsibilities, and it remains to be seen how this situation will affect her professional obligations. As speculation continues, it’s clear that this isn’t going away anytime soon.