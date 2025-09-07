This Tollywood film hits break even on first day of release

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema is seeing soaring budgets and rising ticket prices, yet Little Hearts has shown that strong content can outshine big names. Released on September 5, the film achieved a rare milestone by recovering its entire budget on the very first day. For a debut movie of Mouli Tanuj Prashanth, this is an extraordinary achievement.

Box Office Success

Made on a budget of around Rs 2 to 2.5 crore, Little Hearts grossed over Rs 2.68 crore on Day 1 itself, entering profits right away. By the end of two days, it collected a worldwide share of Rs 3.67 crore and crossed Rs 6.8 crore gross. With a break-even target of Rs 3 crore, the film has already entered the profit zone and continues to grow with strong demand.

Beating Big Stars

The film not only created buzz in the Telugu states but also made waves overseas. In North America, Little Hearts collected $115K on its opening day, surpassing the collections of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s recent release Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which made $114K. This remarkable feat proved that fresh talent and good storytelling can sometimes outdo star power and big budgets.

With clean comedy, youthful energy, and strong word of mouth, Little Hearts has become a surprise winner at the box office. It has set an example for Tollywood that content-driven small films can create records and even compete with star-studded big projects.