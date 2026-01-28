This Tollywood film that holds the record for most remakes

Hyderabad: Indian cinema is known for its rich diversity. Every regional industry has its own taste and storytelling style. From Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood to other growing industries like Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri cinema, Indian films are slowly reaching a pan-Indian audience. Viewers today enjoy stories beyond language barriers.

Remaking movies is not new in Indian cinema. From old times, filmmakers have remade successful films into different languages. When a movie becomes a big hit, its story is adapted to suit other regional audiences. Strong emotions, simple love stories, and good music usually make such films ideal for remakes.

The Most Remade Telugu Movie

But did you know that one Telugu movie became the most remade film in Indian cinema history? The film is Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, released in 2005. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie starred Siddharth and Trisha in lead roles.

(Image source: IMDb)

1. Unakkum Enakkum, Tamil, 2006

2. Neenello Naanalle, Kannada, 2006

3. I Love You, Bengali, 2007

4. Ningol Thajba, Manipuri, 2007

5. Suna Chadhi Mo Rupa Chadhi, Odia, 2009

6. Tera Mera Ki Rishta, Punjabi, 2009

7. Nissash Amar Tumi, Bangladesh Bengali, 2010

8. The Flash Back: Pharkera Herda, Nepali, 2010

9. Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Hindi, 2013

About the Movie and Box Office

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a romantic drama about a rich boy and a poor girl and the struggles they face due to family and class differences. The film was made on a modest budget of around Rs. 10 crore. It went on to collect more than Rs. 18 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of that year. Devi Sri Prasad’s music and the lead pair’s chemistry played a major role in its success.