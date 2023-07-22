THIS TV actor has stunning collection of 3 Porsche cars

Mumbai: Ram Kapoor, known for his outstanding performances in TV soaps and Bollywood films, is not only a well-known actor but also a car enthusiast. Kapoor’s garage is brimming with exotic cars, thanks to his taste for luxury and high-performance vehicles.

His passion for Porsche is evident among them, as he recently added the top-of-the-line Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) to his prized collection. Let’s take a closer look at the three Porsche models he owns, as well as the other magnificent vehicles in his impressive collection.

Porsche Collection of Ram Kapoor

1. Porsche 911 Turbo S (992)

This swanky wheel is the latest addition to Ram Kapoor’s impressive car collection. According to Cartoq, it comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 3.6 crore.

2. Porsche 911 Carrera S

Ram Kapoor bought the Porsche 911 Carrera S worth Rs 1.8 crore in 2021. This swanky sports car was first launched in India in 2019. The official Instagram account of Porche India had shared a photo of Ram Kapoor posing with the luxurious car back then.

3. Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

According to Cartoq, Ram was seen with a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet during 2013-14. However, it remains uncertain whether he still possesses this specific model.

Other Luxurious Cars Parked in His Garage

Ferrari Portofino

Range Rover

BMW X5 (2016)

Mercedes-AMG G63

Ram Kapoor’s car collection reflects his passion for luxury and high-performance vehicles. Kapoor’s garage houses an enviable collection of automobiles, ranging from his fascination with Porsche engineering marvels to the allure of iconic brands such as Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, and Land Rover.