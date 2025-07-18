In a time before viral videos became daily events, one man’s pure, tearful joy over a double rainbow in the sky captured the hearts of millions. Paul “Bear” Vasquez, forever remembered as the “Double Rainbow Guy”, uploaded a video in 2010 of his emotional reaction to witnessing a full double rainbow near Yosemite National Park, California.

In the video, he laughs, cries, and asks, “What does it mean?” a moment so sincere it struck a universal chord. That video now has over 50 million views and turned him into a global internet sensation overnight.

But what many don’t know is that Vasquez was far more than a meme. Having originally lived in East Los Angeles and working for the California Conservation Corps before becoming a Los Angeles County firefighter, he chose to move to Yosemite two years later in 1985. He bought an eight-acre plot before getting a divorce from his wife, with whom he had two children.

Behind that now-iconic video was a kind, nature-loving man who believed deeply in sharing joy and life’s wonder. Through his YouTube channel, Yosemitebear62, he posted thousands of videos about nature, love, and spirituality. He wasn’t chasing fame. He was just sharing his light.

And then came something unbelievable : Vasquez passed away in 2020 yet somehow, new videos kept appearing on his channel. Week after week, fresh content. Viewers were stunned. How? Why?

The answer is astonishing.

In 2019, a year before his death, Paul revealed in a video, “I want to keep spreading happiness even after I’m gone. I’ve scheduled videos for the next 15 years.”

Yes fifteen years into the future. It’s almost otherworldly, a man leaving behind digital breadcrumbs of joy that continue to bloom long after his passing. Each upload feels like a whisper from beyond.

His story didn’t end in viral fame, it opened doors to mainstream media. He appeared in ads for Microsoft, Vodafone New Zealand (where he parodied his own video), and Smartwater alongside Jennifer Aniston.

His viral clip featured in the opening scene of the 2013 film “We’re the Millers.” He also made guest appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Slooh.com’s 2016 live broadcast of the Transit of Mercury. His video was even turned into a catchy auto-tuned song by The Gregory Brothers.

Even in death, Vasquez lives on not just through videos, but through the feeling he gave the world. Few people can make us cry over a rainbow. Paul did and he still does.