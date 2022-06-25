Ashish Chanchlani to join Bigg Boss 16? Details inside

Hyderabad: The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is making a grand comeback with its season 16, and various speculations about the show are already flying around.

According to multiple reports, the show makers are trying to rope in celebrities from every field to make the show more interesting and increase viewership. Several names of the probable participants have been doing rounds on the internet and one name that has come up is YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Ashish Chanchlani in Bigg Boss 16?

Famous for his content on Youtube and one of the most loved social media influencer, Ashish Chanchlani might take a part in Bigg Boss 16. As reported by Telly Chekkar, he has been approached by the channel and is in talks with the makers. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

More about Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani started his career by making Youtube videos in 2014. At the beginning of his career, his videos had started gaining huge popularity which made him famous real quick. He is now touted as one of the biggest Youtuber in India with 28.4 million subscribers on his channel ‘Ashish Chanchlani Vines’.

Apart from being a YouTuber, he has also tried his luck in the acting field and made his debut on TV with ‘Pyaar tune Kya Kia’.

Furthermore, he is quite famous on social media and can be called an influencer. He enjoys 14.5M followers on his Instagram handle.

List of contestants to appear in Bigg Boss 16

Apart from Ashish, many other names have also cropped up. Here’s a list of contestants who are rumored to take part in Bigg Boss 16.

Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Divyanka Tripathi Gashmeer Mahajani Shivangi Joshi Mahhi Vij Baseer Ali Anjali Arora Faisal Shaikh Jannat Zubair

Keep reading Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.