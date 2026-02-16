This Yuvraj of Canada seeks glory by following in footsteps of Indian hero

Whenever the name Yuvraj Singh crops up in a cricket discussion, the memory goes back to September 19, 2007. That day, England and India clashed in the T20 World Cup and Yuvraj Singh was at his murderous best in that battle. In one over by Stuart Broad, the strongly built Indian batter lofted all six deliveries into the stands. It left the players as well as the spectators awestruck.

But long before that unforgettable day, Yuvraj had already shown the world his pulverising muscle power. His blazing centuries had endeared him to millions of fans in India. One such person was a man named Baljit Singh Samra. He was so fascinated with the feats of Yuvraj Singh that he named his own son after the famous cricketer.

Grew up amidst a cricket ambience

This happened after Baljit had moved his base from Punjab to Canada. His son, Yuvraj Singh Samra, was born in Brampton, a city in the province of Ontario. The city has a large number of Indian origin residents. And it is a certainty that wherever there are Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, there will be cricket.

Baljit Samra’s joy knew no bounds when his little boy began playing cricket too. As a child, he often accompanied his father to local matches and quickly developed an interest in the sport. He later progressed through local cricket leagues.

Yuvraj Samra played in the Toronto District Cricket Association (TDCA) and the Brampton and Etobicoke District Cricket League (BEDCL) before he made his debut for Canada in a List-A match against Zimbabwe in February 2025. One month later, he was selected to play for Canada in a One-Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands and thereafter, there was no stopping him.

Yuvraj Samra with his father Baljit.

Half-century in 15 balls

In June 2025, Samra scored a half-century in just 15 balls during a T20 World Cup qualifying match against the Bahamas. It was the fastest half-century by a Canadian in T20 International cricket. Canada chased down a target of 53, with Samra contributing 50 out of the total of 54 runs.

Nobody was happier than his father, Baljit. “My son has lived up to the name that I gave him. He batted just like Yuvraj Singh – my all-time hero! All the years of hard work and practice and sacrifices have borne fruit at last,” Baljit gushed.

Right now, Yuvraj Samra is only 19 but he has represented Canada in eight ODI matches and 16 T20 internationals. The young lad met the senior Yuvraj once. His father told Yuvraj that the boy had been named after him, which made Yuvraj Singh pleased and he gave his blessings to his young namesake.

Samra has his own style

Yuvraj Samra is a big fan of the senior Yuvraj, too. In an interview with ESPN, he said: “It’s just amazing how hard he hits the ball. It’s really fun to watch. My dad always wants me to copy him. But I’ve always said that I want to be my own version. I rely mainly on my shots within the V area on either side of the bowler.”

“This World Cup is very important for me. I want to perform well and I want to play franchise leagues. I want to become one of the first Canadians to play in leagues around the world. I’m 19 now and I feel like I have the talent to do so. My dad wants me to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians. Who doesn’t want to play in the IPL? I, too, want to do that,” he said.

“The main difference between the big players and average players is that the successful players are very mentally strong. Like Dhoni, he didn’t really have a style, but he was just mentally really strong and he just took over the game. I want to do that too,” said Yuvraj.

So, is the cricket world prepared for another Yuvraj ? Today, one more Yuvraj is building himself up with the same dedication and discipline far away in Canada. To what extent he will succeed will depend upon his own skills, learning ability and confidence. Professional cricket is a tough world but the young man from Brampton, Ontario, seems determined to reach the top soon.