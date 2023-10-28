‘Those insulting Sanatan Dharma must be taught a lesson’: Bawankule slams Thackeray, Pawar

Thane: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said those attacking Sanatan Dharma must be taught a lesson.

Addressing a public gathering in Bhiwandi in Thane district, he said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders like Udhayanidhi Stalin are talking about eradicating Sanatan Dharma and asked if their allies like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar agree to such objectionable statements.

The DMK, Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party are part of the 28-party opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, people of Bhiwandi must teach this alliance a lesson. The people must question Sharad Pawar and Thackeray,” he said.

Bawankule said the Congress always falsely claimed that Muslims were troubled when the BJP attains power, adding the community had prospered after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Bhiwandi, famous for its powerloom sector, has a sizable Muslim population.

In his address, local MP and Union Minister Kapil Patil said PM Modi must be given a third term so that rapid development of the country takes place without hindrance.

It is the need of the people of India that Modi comes back as PM and not the BJP, he claimed.

Development works worth crores of rupees were underway in Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat due to funds made available by the Centre and the Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, said Patil.